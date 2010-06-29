Here's How European Banks Are Getting Crushed Today

Right now, the European financial sector is getting crushed by the dual threat of a Chinese slow down and the more local problem of the end of the ECB liquidity facility.



First major indices:

German DAX down 2.28%

French CAC 40 down 2.87%

UK FTSE 100 down 2.19%

Spain IBEX down 3.64%

The IBEX over the last five days, down significantly.

But the real story is the banks dragging down these indices.

In France:

Societe Generale down 4.00%

BNP Paribas down 4.80%

Credit Agricole down 5.67%

In the UK:

Barclays PLC down 4.42%

HSBC Holdings down 3.18%

RBS down 2.28%

In Germany:

Deutsche Bank down 2.79%

Commerzbank down 1.87%

In Spain:

Banco Popular down 4.93%

BBVA down 4.81%

Banco Santander down 4.76%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.