Here's How European Banks Are Getting Crushed Today

Gregory White

Right now, the European financial sector is getting crushed by the dual threat of a Chinese slow down and the more local problem of the end of the ECB liquidity facility.

First major indices:

  • German DAX down 2.28%
  • French CAC 40 down 2.87%
  • UK FTSE 100 down 2.19%
  • Spain IBEX down 3.64%

The IBEX over the last five days, down significantly.

IBEX 629

But the real story is the banks dragging down these indices.

In France:

  • Societe Generale down 4.00%
  • BNP Paribas down 4.80%
  • Credit Agricole down 5.67%

In the UK:

  • Barclays PLC down 4.42%
  • HSBC Holdings down 3.18%
  • RBS down 2.28%

In Germany:

  • Deutsche Bank down 2.79%
  • Commerzbank down 1.87%

In Spain:

  • Banco Popular down 4.93%
  • BBVA down 4.81%
  • Banco Santander down 4.76%

