Here's How European Banks Are Getting Crushed Today

Right now, the European financial sector is getting crushed by the dual threat of a Chinese slow down and the more local problem of the end of the ECB liquidity facility.
First major indices:
- German DAX down 2.28%
- French CAC 40 down 2.87%
- UK FTSE 100 down 2.19%
- Spain IBEX down 3.64%
The IBEX over the last five days, down significantly.
But the real story is the banks dragging down these indices.
- Societe Generale down 4.00%
- BNP Paribas down 4.80%
- Credit Agricole down 5.67%
- Barclays PLC down 4.42%
- HSBC Holdings down 3.18%
- RBS down 2.28%
- Deutsche Bank down 2.79%
- Commerzbank down 1.87%
- Banco Popular down 4.93%
- BBVA down 4.81%
- Banco Santander down 4.76%
