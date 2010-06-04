European Bank Shares Getting pummelled By SocGen Freak Out

Gregory White

European markets are in the grip of fear this morning, with both Hungary and Societe General causing serious worries across the continent’s indices.

Societe Generale, down 8.37%

SocGen 64

The banking sector is the worst hit, as the level of concern of SocGen derivative liabilities increases.

  • Societe Generale (France): down 8.37%
  • BNP Paribas (France): down 5.27%
  • Deutsche Bank (Germany): down 4.07%
  • Commerzbank (Germany): down 2.91%
  • Santander (Spain): down 4.78%
  • BBVA (Spain): down 5.73%
  • Barclays (UK): down 4.96%
  • RBS (UK): down 4.30%

Major indices across Europe are now also getting hit heavily:

  • French CAC 40 down 2.77%
  • German DAX down 1.8%
  • UK FTSE down 1.71%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

banks moneygame-us