European Bank Shares Getting pummelled By SocGen Freak Out

European markets are in the grip of fear this morning, with both Hungary and Societe General causing serious worries across the continent’s indices.



The banking sector is the worst hit, as the level of concern of SocGen derivative liabilities increases.

Societe Generale (France): down 8.37%

BNP Paribas (France): down 5.27%

Deutsche Bank (Germany): down 4.07%

Commerzbank (Germany): down 2.91%

Santander (Spain): down 4.78%

BBVA (Spain): down 5.73%

Barclays (UK): down 4.96%

RBS (UK): down 4.30%

Major indices across Europe are now also getting hit heavily:

French CAC 40 down 2.77%

German DAX down 1.8%

UK FTSE down 1.71%

