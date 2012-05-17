European Banks Are Getting Creamed Left And Right Today

Photo: LuluP | Flickr
The equity value of European banks continues to evaporate into thin air.Fears of a Greek exit, and the ensuing periphery bank deposit flight are ON.
News that over $1.3 billion has been withdrawn from Bankia has sent that stock down about 20%.
Italian bank UniCredit is off 6%.
Banco Popolare is off 4%.
SocGen is down 3.5%.
Santander is off 3.1%.
STOXX Europe 600 Banks Price is off 2.4%.
For more on what’s happening today, see here >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.