Euro Soaring After Banks Need Less Money From The ECB Than Expected

European banks ended up borrowing less money than expected from the European Central Bank today.



They borrowed $161.5 billion, and banks stocks are currently liking the news:

Bloomberg:

Demand was “surprisingly low and certainly a lot less than markets expected,” said Nick Kounis, chief European economist at Fortis Bank NV in Amsterdam. “It suggests that while there are certainly stresses in the system in some regions, it’s not as bad across the board as many people thought.”

European bank stocks climbed after the announcement and U.S. stock futures extended gains. The euro jumped more than half a cent to as high as $1.2275.

Meanwhile, the euro is loving the news as shown by the most recent pop:

