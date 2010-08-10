Remember How European Banks Were In Crisis? They're Now Making Huge Profits

A FEW weeks ago Europe’s banks were in real trouble. Many struggled to borrow from their peers or from capital markets amid concern that bad debts could soar or that faltering government finances in Europe could start toppling them like dominoes. Now investment analysts are falling over one another to raise their profit forecasts and slap “buy” recommendations on the stocks.



That has less to do with the results of the relatively lenient “stress tests” the banks were subjected to in July, although they clearly played a part, than with the revelations that the first half of 2010 was highly profitable. Among the firms that comfortably beat analysts’ forecasts were Deutsche Bank, UBS and BNP Paribas, the biggest banks in Germany, Switzerland and France respectively.

