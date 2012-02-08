European Banks Are Having A Monster Morning

Photo: AP
Think that Greece is about to default or restructure?Obviously investors in Europe’s banks aren’t too worried, they’re having a monster day.
The STOXX 600 Europe Bank Price Index is up over 1.7%, hitting a level it hasn’t seen since August 3 of last year.
Notable individual names are doing better than that.
UniCredit is up 6%.
BNP Paribas is up 3.5%.
Deutsche Bank is up nearly 3%.
Again: If some kind of meaningful credit event is about to happen in Greece, with potential for spillover effects, nobody is real concerned.
