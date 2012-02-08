European Banks Are Having A Monster Morning

Photo: AP

Think that Greece is about to default or restructure?Obviously investors in Europe’s banks aren’t too worried, they’re having a monster day.



The STOXX 600 Europe Bank Price Index is up over 1.7%, hitting a level it hasn’t seen since August 3 of last year.

Notable individual names are doing better than that.

UniCredit is up 6%.

BNP Paribas is up 3.5%.

Deutsche Bank is up nearly 3%.

Again: If some kind of meaningful credit event is about to happen in Greece, with potential for spillover effects, nobody is real concerned.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.