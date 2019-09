It’s selloff day in Europe again, with markets down across the board.



Damage in particular is centered around — no surprise here — European banks, especially the peripheral ones.

But here’s the whole EURO STOXX Bank Index (via Bloomberg), which is down 1.8%.

Photo: Bloomberg

