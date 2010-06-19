European Bank Stress Tests Don't Include Sovereign Debt Risks

The much heralded European banking stress tests, meant to provide confidence to markets over the state of European financials, will not include sovereign debt risks according to Morgan Stanley (via Zero Hedge and FT Alphaville).



The main worry in Europe now is sovereign debt, specifically which banks hold the debt of foreign fringe sovereigns, like Greece, Spain, Ireland, and Portugal, on their books.

To not include this risk in the banking stress tests is to make them relatively useless, although they may provide some incite into the risk associated with the European housing market and new regulations.

