12 Charts That Show The European Bank Stress Tests Have Been A Raging Success

Say what you will about the weak bank stress test in Europe. Yes we know it’s designed so that everyone will pass. Yes, we know it will probably assume a rosy scenario for the Greek debt haircut.
Whatever.
Just like our stress tests — which assumed an unemployment rate that was way too optimistic — the very existence of it is bringing health and confidence to the market.
Need proof?
