12 Charts That Show The European Bank Stress Tests Have Been A Raging Success

Joe Weisenthal
chart

Say what you will about the weak bank stress test in Europe. Yes we know it’s designed so that everyone will pass. Yes, we know it will probably assume a rosy scenario for the Greek debt haircut.

Whatever.

Just like our stress tests — which assumed an unemployment rate that was way too optimistic — the very existence of it is bringing health and confidence to the market.

Need proof?

Deutsche Bank has rebounded nicely off its early June lows

Banco Santander

BNP Paribas

SocGen

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya (Spain)

Commerzbank (Germany)

Unicredit (Italy)

Bank of Portugal

Credit Agricole

Spanish/Portuguese Banking Index

The TED Sprea has come way in

And the euro has rallied

