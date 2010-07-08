12 Charts That Show The European Bank Stress Tests Have Been A Raging Success

Say what you will about the weak bank stress test in Europe. Yes we know it’s designed so that everyone will pass. Yes, we know it will probably assume a rosy scenario for the Greek debt haircut.



Whatever.

Just like our stress tests — which assumed an unemployment rate that was way too optimistic — the very existence of it is bringing health and confidence to the market.

Need proof?

Deutsche Bank has rebounded nicely off its early June lows Banco Santander BNP Paribas SocGen Banco Bilbao Vizcaya (Spain) Commerzbank (Germany) Unicredit (Italy) Bank of Portugal Credit Agricole Spanish/Portuguese Banking Index The TED Sprea has come way in And the euro has rallied

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.