European Bank Shares Slide On News Of Possible Greece Euro Exit

Gregory White

European banks shares have slipped in the wake of the Der Spiegel report that Greece was considering leaving the eurozone. They bounced back slightly on European commission president Jean-Claude Juncker’s denial of Greece’s plans, or a secret meeting in Luxembourg tonight to address the crisis. Their selloff is now accelerating.

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and UBS have all fallen on the news.

Note, Deutsche Bank’s sharp fall:

Chart

