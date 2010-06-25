U.S. Financials Getting Hammered Too As Greek Contagion Hits Home

European markets have closed but the damage has already been done. The continent’s banks have been damaged by another day of Greek worry leaving sliding stock prices in its wake.



Now U.S. financials are starting to see Greek contagion hit home.

Right now, banking stocks in the states are sliding, but not in the greater than negative 3% levels we see in Europe…yet

Goldman Sachs down 1.06%

Morgan Stanley down 2.36%

JPMorgan Chase down 2.80%

Citigroup down 2.06%

Bank of America down 1.94%

Check out the worst hit of the European financials >

