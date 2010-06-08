Are Europe's Banks The Canary Or Is The Coalmine Already Doomed?

Europe’s banks are at the centre of the world’s worries right now, and the uncertainty is reflected in their CDS. Whether they are evidence of the larger problem in Europe, or the problem in Europe, remains to be seen.



Some of the continent’s biggest banks are located in Spain, Portugal, and Italy, countries facing serious sovereign debt problems and austerity budgets that are certain to dent growth.

Of particular concern, due to their size, are Banco Santander, BBVA, and Unicredit.

From CMA Datavision:

German corporate debt is also starting to rise, with Deutsche Bank and Allianz of particular worry, due to their role in the financial system.

From CMA Datavision:

Here is everything you need to know about the Spanish banking crisis >

Check

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.