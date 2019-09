CDS on European banks are tightening as a result of improving credit conditions and renewed confidence in the continent’s banking system.



The big names across the continent are showing signs of relief after what was a difficult period, enunciated by what was a considered a weak series of stress tests.

From CMA Datavision:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.