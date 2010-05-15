European Bank CDS Widen As Bad Day Rattles Confidence In Financials

Gregory White

The fall in share prices of European banks is hitting market confidence, leading to widening in their CDS spreads.

From CMA Datavision:

Spain

BBVA: 181.5, from previous day 156.9

Santander: 166.1, from previous day 142.3

France

Credit Agricole: 157.1, from previous day 144.6

Societe General: 140, from previous day 131.4

BNP Paribas: 109.3, from previous day 94.2

UK

Barclays: 126.2, from previous day 113.7

Lloyds: 182, from previous day 157.6

