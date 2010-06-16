Look How Tiny Europe's 'Austerity' Cuts Are

The extent of Europe’s austerity measures may have been overdone. While nations such as Greece and Ireland are embarking on relatively large austerity plans, the Eurozone has a whole isn’t.



The Economist:

Ms Boone reckons that measures aimed at cutting budget deficits in the euro area will come to around 1% of GDP next year, when weighted by the size of each country’s economy. That is big but not excessive for a block that is forecast by the European Commission to have an average budget deficit of 6.6% of GDP in 2010.

…

Budget cuts are rarely good news for the economy. But Europe’s austerity drive could have been a lot worse.

So there are two sides to this — 1) The near-term economic effects of austerity measures won’t be severe for the Eurozone as a whole, even if they’ll be severe for select economies such as Greece. 2) The Eurozone’s austerity measures are still probably too timid, given that spending cuts are tiny for most countries.

