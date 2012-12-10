European Are Sovereign Borrowing Costs Are Surging — Just Like Old Times

Joe Weisenthal

It’s like it’s Summer 2011 (or Summer 2012) all over again.

Borrowing costs in Spain and Italy are surging again, as concerns over Italy are throwing a roundhouse to the Eurozone’s most on-the-edge cases.

Spanish 2-year yields have jumped back above 3%.

image

Photo: Bloomberg

Italian 10-year yields are jumping big, up to 4.8%.

image

Photo: Business Insider, Bloomberg

Of course, equities are getting clubbed everywhere, with Italian banks really getting slaughtered.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.