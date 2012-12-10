European Are Sovereign Borrowing Costs Are Surging — Just Like Old Times

It’s like it’s Summer 2011 (or Summer 2012) all over again.
Borrowing costs in Spain and Italy are surging again, as concerns over Italy are throwing a roundhouse to the Eurozone’s most on-the-edge cases.
Spanish 2-year yields have jumped back above 3%.
Photo: Bloomberg
Italian 10-year yields are jumping big, up to 4.8%.
Photo: Business Insider, Bloomberg
Of course, equities are getting clubbed everywhere, with Italian banks really getting slaughtered.
