Eurozone industrial production grew by 9.5% year over year in April, which is the fastest growth rate ever recorded. Industrial output was 0.8% higher than in March.



But… keep in mind where we’re coming from.

As shown in the chart below, despite the recent rebound, European industrial output hasn’t gone anywhere in 10 years:

Then again, neither has that of the United States. U.S. industrial production rose 6% year over year in April, but also remains at a similar level of output as what existed 10 years ago. This is shown below.

Yet there’s one type of output America is producing at record levels — weapons, as shown below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.