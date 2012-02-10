European Airline EasyJet Is Changing How Planes Operate On The Ground

Photo: curimedia via flickr

European discount airline EasyJet has been in the news lately for negative treatment of a number of disabled passengers.But now, they are making headlines for a much more positive reason.



According to Bloomberg, EasyJet will begin testing a system that allows planes to taxi on the ground under electric power.

The Electric Green Taxiing System (EGTS) works by using electric motors to power the wheels of the aircraft while it is on the ground. EasyJet estimates that around 4 per cent of fuel used during a normal trip is actually burned while the plane is still on the ground.

By using this electric system, the planes will no longer waste that fuel, which will then reduce the amount of greenhouse gasses emitted in a flight.

But don’t think this is all about going green either. EasyJet will also be saving money on fuel costs.

They plan to begin testing the system soon. If successful, EasyJet will equip aeroplanes with EGTS starting in 2016.

