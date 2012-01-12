A Quick Guide To The Youth Unemployment Mess In Europe

Photo: AP Images

Europe’s sovereign crisis has hit its youngest job seekers the hardest. The punishing austerity measures are only making the youth unemployment problem worse.But some of these countries have struggled with double-digit youth unemployment for decades and now risk losing a generation to emigration.



We drew on the latest data from Eurostat to pull together a picture of youth unemployment in Europe.

At least 15 countries on this list have a higher youth unemployment rate than the EU 27-country average of 22.3%. In most of these countries youth unemployment is double, and sometimes three times the rate of overall unemployment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.