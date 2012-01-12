A Quick Guide To The Youth Unemployment Mess In Europe

Photo: AP Images
Europe’s sovereign crisis has hit its youngest job seekers the hardest. The punishing austerity measures are only making the youth unemployment problem worse.But some of these countries have struggled with double-digit youth unemployment for decades and now risk losing a generation to emigration.
We drew on the latest data from Eurostat to pull together a picture of youth unemployment in Europe.
At least 15 countries on this list have a higher youth unemployment rate than the EU 27-country average of 22.3%. In most of these countries youth unemployment is double, and sometimes three times the rate of overall unemployment.
Youth unemployment: 8.1%
Overall unemployment: 5.5%
Unemployment is falling in Germany and youth unemployment is down 1%, from 9.1% in November 2010. Germany and France are working on new measures to cut youth unemployment, and revive economic growth in Europe.
Youth unemployment: 8.3%
Overall unemployment: 4.0%
Austria's youth unemployment is much lower than the EU average of 22.3%. Unemployment in the under-25 age group twice the national average, and unemployment is higher among females than males.
Youth unemployment: 8.6%
Overall unemployment: 4.9%
Netherlands' youth unemployment rate of 8.6% is far below the EU average, but is marginally higher than it was in November 2010. Meanwhile the female unemployment rate is 5%, compared with 4.9% among males.
Youth unemployment: 14.3%
Overall unemployment: 6.4%
While Malta's overall unemployment rate eased from November 2010 to 2011, its youth unemployment rate ticked up in the same period. The female unemployment rate of 7.1% is higher than the 6.1% for their male counterparts.
Youth unemployment: 14.7%
Overall unemployment: 4.9%
Luxembourg's unemployment rate has ticked lower from 15.3% in September 2011 and 14.9% in November 2010. There is a marked difference in Luxembourg's male and female unemployment rates which have held steady from 2010 to 2011. Male unemployment rate of 3.7% is lower than the 6.4% rate for females.
Youth unemployment: 14.9%
Overall unemployment: 7.8%
Denmark's youth unemployment rate is down from 15% in September 2011, but up from 14% in November 2010.
Youth unemployment: 15.2%
Overall unemployment: 8.2%
Unemployment in Slovenia has ticked higher with the jobless rate rising from 7.7% in November 2010 to 8.2% in Nov. 2011. Slovenia has witnessed 'in-work poverty' with a rise in temporary job contracts which largely target the youth.
Youth unemployment: 19.0%
Overall unemployment: 6.7%
The Czech Republic's youth unemployment rate is up from 17% in November 2010, and is close to the EU average of 22.3%. Meanwhile, the female unemployment rate of 7.7% is higher than the male unemployment rate of 5.9%.
Youth unemployment: 19.6%
Overall unemployment: 7.4%
Finland which has been noted for its successful schools has a stubbornly high youth unemployment rate, which is down from 20.8% last year, but close to the EU average of 22.3%. Unemployment among females at 6.7% is lower than the 8.1% rate for males.
Finland's youth unemployment rate is being driven up in towns that are largely dependent on one industry for jobs.
Youth unemployment: 21.1%
Overall unemployment: 7.2%
Belgium has posted double-digit youth unemployment since 2002. close to EU average of 22.3%. The jobless rate among the under-25 age group, is nearly three times the overall unemployment rate.
Youth unemployment: 21.8%
Overall unemployment: 11.3%
Estonia's youth unemployment rate has fallen from 25.8% in November 2010, and is now below the EU average. The high unemployment rate among the under-25 demographic has been attributed to larger number of young people are seeking jobs than before.
Youth unemployment: 22.0%
Overall unemployment: 8.3%
UK youth unemployment has ticked higher and is up from 20.2% in November 2010. Youth that aren't employed, in training, or studying, cost UK citizens €16 billion on average, or 0.9% of GDP.
Youth unemployment: 23.1%
Overall unemployment: 14.8%
Youth unemployment in Cyprus has jumped from 15.3% in November 2010. The jobless rate among the under-25 demographic is higher than the average EU youth unemployment rate.
Youth unemployment: 23.2%
Overall unemployment: 7.4%
Sweden's youth unemployment rate is higher than the EU average and jumped from October to November 2011. Like Slovenia, Sweden has also seen an increase in 'in-work poverty', with a rise in temporary job contracts which largely target the youth.
Youth unemployment: 23.4%
Overall unemployment: 7.3%
Romania's youth unemployment has held steady over the last year. Youth that aren't employed, in training, or studying, cost the country €1.2 billion on average every year.
Youth unemployment: 23.8%
Overall unemployment: 9.8%
France's youth unemployment rate has increased from 23% in November 2010. The country has a high overall unemployment rate of 9.8% in line with the EU average. France and Germany have been in talks to introduce new measures aimed at cutting youth unemployment.
Youth unemployment: 25.6%
Overall unemployment: 10.9%
After falling to 24.7% in September 2011, from 25.8% in November 2010, youth unemployment in Bulgaria is inching higher. Unemployment among males is higher than among females.
Youth unemployment: 25.9%
Overall unemployment: 10.7%
Hungary's youth unemployment eased from 26.1% in October 2011, but is higher than the 25.9% rate reported in November 2010. The Hungarian government recently passed a plan that would no longer give benefits to people who are capable of working, and would instead employ them in community service jobs.
Youth unemployment: 27.8%
Overall unemployment: 10.0%
Poland's unemployment rate has surged from 23.8% in November 2010, but has dropped significantly in the last decade. Low investment and a surge in people returning to the country after living and working abroad is driving up the jobless rate.
Youth unemployment: 29.0%
Overall unemployment: 14.6%
Hit by austerity, Ireland's youth unemployment rate is nearly in line with the 29.1% rate in November 2010. The 17.2% unemployment rate among males is astronomically higher than the 11.4% rate among females. Youth unemployment is driving up emigration in Ireland.
Youth unemployment: 29.9%
Overall unemployment: 14.8%
Latvia's youth unemployment rate has eased from 30.8% in November 2010. Youth that aren't employed, in training, or studying, shave 1.4% off the country's GDP each year.
Youth unemployment: 30.1%
Overall unemployment: 8.6%
Italy's public debt and austerity measures are stunting job growth in the public sector. Youth unemployment has increased from 28.4% in November 2010, moreover, 20% of Italians between the ages of 15 - 29 are no longer seeking higher education. Italian youth that aren't employed, in training, or studying, cost the country €26.6 billion every year.
Youth unemployment: 30.7%
Overall unemployment: 13.2%
Portugal's youth unemployment rate ticked up from 27.2% in November 2010. Overall unemployment rate of 13.2% is being driven up austerity measures and bleak investment. 1/5th of the country's graduates have emigrated.
Youth unemployment: 31.1%
Overall unemployment: 15.3%
Lithuania's youth unemployment rate has increased from 33.9% in November 2010. The 17.5% unemployment rate among males is higher than the 13.1% rate among females.
Youth unemployment: 35.1%
Overall unemployment: 13.5%
Slovakia's youth unemployment rate has increased from 33.3% in November 2010. The country needs to create more jobs in the service sector and cut the population's dependence on social subsistence if it wants to curb youth unemployment.
Youth unemployment: 46.6%
Overall unemployment: 18.8%
Greece has taken on punishing austerity measures to avoid default, and cuts in public spending have seen unemployment surge. The jobless rate among Greek youth has jumped from 36.3% in November 2010.
Youth unemployment: 49.6%
Overall unemployment: 22.9%
Spain has the highest youth unemployment in Europe and the jobless rate among the under-25 age group has surged from 43% in November 2010. The country could lose a generation to emigration which could have a devastating long-term effect on the economy.
