38% Of Europe Hasn't Even Heard Of Mitt Romney

The presidential race remains close in the United States, but it appears the incumbent candidate, President Obama, is starting to pull away from his challenger, Mitt Romney.



If the two were running in Europe, however, the race wouldn’t even be close.

According to a poll of European citizens, 75 per cent said they would vote for Obama if they were participating in the U.S. elections – compared to a mere 8 per cent who would vote for Romney.

To add insult to injury, 38 per cent of those who participated in the poll “weren’t even sure who Romney was.”

Via Worldcrunch:

Politico reported that Constanze Stelzenmüller, the survey’s project leader, said: “On Romney himself, I think a lot of Europeans have the same kinds of questions and reservations a lot of Americans have […] If you want to put it under one header, it’s a question about his authenticity, what does this man really stand for?”

The Guardian also reported yesterday that YouGov published similar international polling figures on Tuesday about the US election campaigns. In the UK, Germany and France only 3%, 4% and 5% respectively said that their views toward the USA would be more favourable if Romney were president.

Read the entire report at Worldcrunch >

ALSO: THE US 20: 20 Big Trends That Will Dominate America’s Future >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.