Haunting visions of World War I live on in these overlay photos

World War I started 102 years ago this year. Thought of as the “war to end all wars,” it left Europe in shambles as over 9 million people died and large parts of cities throughout the continent were destroyed.

In an effort to commemorate the war, photographer Peter Macdiarmid overlaid images from the war onto modern photographs. The results are stunning and show how much Europe has simultaneously changed and stayed the same.

The statue of the Virgin Mary at the top of the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Brebieres in Albert, France is tilted after having been hit by a shell.

Members of the British Royal Garrison Artillery cross the frozen Somme canal at Frise, France.

Men respond to the call to become munitions workers outside the Inquiry Office at Scotland Yard in London, England.

German soldiers rest on the steps of the town hall in Vareddes, France.

Street children pose as soldiers in Trafalgar Square, London, England.

Soldiers stand outside a ruined train station in Somme, France.

Les Halles, in Ypres, Belgium, was almost completely destroyed by bombing in three different battles.

The British 4th King’s Own Royal Lancers march in Tonbridge, England.

A single French soldier is seen after a German bombing campaign in Verdun, France.

