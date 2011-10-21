These Are The Best European Countries To Start A Business In, According To The World Bank

Well, the World Bank together with the International Finance Corporation has published its annual ease of doing business report and the results are a little surprising.



The organisations rank each country’s economy based on how easy it is to do business in each. A high ranking correlates to a good regulatory environment for businesses.

However, the organisation also ranks how easy it is to set up a new business in each of the 183 countries that have been surveyed. This is done by way of a survey, as the World Bank reaches out to those attempting to start businesses across the globe.

According to the survey, the best country to start a business in is New Zealand. No European country managed to crack the top five.

Participants were asked to note four main factors when starting a business. Firstly, the number of procedural steps needed to begin operation of a business. Secondly, the number of days it took to start a business. Thirdly, the administrative cost of starting a business based on a percentage of national income per capita and lastly, the minimum amount new business owners have to deposit with a bank. Again this was recorded as a percentage of national income per capita.

The use of these statistics has thrown up a couple of bizarre results. We were in disbelief when we saw that some of this countries had made the list.

