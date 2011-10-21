These Are The Best European Countries To Start A Business In, According To The World Bank

Well, the World Bank together with the International Finance Corporation has published its annual ease of doing business report and the results are a little surprising.
The organisations rank each country’s economy based on how easy it is to do business in each. A high ranking correlates to a good regulatory environment for businesses.
However, the organisation also ranks how easy it is to set up a new business in each of the 183 countries that have been surveyed. This is done by way of a survey, as the World Bank reaches out to those attempting to start businesses across the globe.
According to the survey, the best country to start a business in is New Zealand. No European country managed to crack the top five.
Participants were asked to note four main factors when starting a business. Firstly, the number of procedural steps needed to begin operation of a business. Secondly, the number of days it took to start a business. Thirdly, the administrative cost of starting a business based on a percentage of national income per capita and lastly, the minimum amount new business owners have to deposit with a bank. Again this was recorded as a percentage of national income per capita.
The use of these statistics has thrown up a couple of bizarre results. We were in disbelief when we saw that some of this countries had made the list.
International rank for starting a business: 51st
International rank for doing business: 21st
Number of procedures needed to start a business: 4
Time (in days) it takes to start a new business: 16
Administrative costs of starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 2.6
Minimum amount required to be deposited in a bank when starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 0.0
SOURCE: World Bank
International rank for starting a business: 49th
International rank for doing business: 59th
Number of procedures needed to start a business: 4
Time (in days) it takes to start a new business: 18
Administrative costs of starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 1.5
Minimum amount required to be deposited in a bank when starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 0.0
SOURCE: World Bank
International rank for starting a business: 47th
International rank for doing business: 56th
Number of procedures needed to start a business: 6
Time (in days) it takes to start a new business: 10
Administrative costs of starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 1.8
Minimum amount required to be deposited in a bank when starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 0.0
SOURCE: World Bank
International rank for starting a business: 14th
International rank for doing business: 46th
Number of procedures needed to start a business: 3
Time (in days) it takes to start a new business: 15
Administrative costs of starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 0.6
Minimum amount required to be deposited in a bank when starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 14
SOURCE: World Bank
International rank for starting a business: 44th
International rank for doing business: 24th
Number of procedures needed to start a business: 5
Time (in days) it takes to start a new business: 7
Administrative costs of starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 1.8
Minimum amount required to be deposited in a bank when starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 24.4
SOURCE: World Bank
International rank for starting a business: 41st
International rank for doing business: 6th
Number of procedures needed to start a business: 5
Time (in days) it takes to start a new business: 7
Administrative costs of starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 1.8
Minimum amount required to be deposited in a bank when starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 19.4
SOURCE: World Bank
International rank for starting a business: Tied 39th
International rank for doing business: 51st
Number of procedures needed to start a business: 4
Time (in days) it takes to start a new business: 4
Administrative costs of starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 7.6
Minimum amount required to be deposited in a bank when starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 9.7
SOURCE: World Bank
International rank for starting a business: Tied 39th
International rank for doing business: 11th
Number of procedures needed to start a business: 3
Time (in days) it takes to start a new business: 15
Administrative costs of starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 1.0
Minimum amount required to be deposited in a bank when starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 7.3
SOURCE: World Bank
International rank for starting a business: 37th
International rank for doing business: 9th
Number of procedures needed to start a business: 5
Time (in days) it takes to start a new business: 5
Administrative costs of starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 3.3
Minimum amount required to be deposited in a bank when starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 12.6
SOURCE: World Bank
International rank for starting a business: 36th
International rank for doing business: 28th
Number of procedures needed to start a business: 3
Time (in days) it takes to start a new business: 4
Administrative costs of starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 5.2
Minimum amount required to be deposited in a bank when starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 18.2
SOURCE: World Bank
International rank for starting a business: 33rd
International rank for doing business: 40th
Number of procedures needed to start a business: 6
Time (in days) it takes to start a new business: 8
Administrative costs of starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 13.1
Minimum amount required to be deposited in a bank when starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 0.0
SOURCE: World Bank
International rank for starting a business: 31st
International rank for doing business: 5th
Number of procedures needed to start a business: 4
Time (in days) it takes to start a new business: 6
Administrative costs of starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 0.0
Minimum amount required to be deposited in a bank when starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 25
International rank for starting a business: 28th
International rank for doing business: 37th
Number of procedures needed to start a business: 2
Time (in days) it takes to start a new business: 6
Administrative costs of starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 0.0
Minimum amount required to be deposited in a bank when starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 43.6
SOURCE: World Bank
International rank for starting a business: 26th
International rank for doing business: 30th
Number of procedures needed to start a business: 5
Time (in days) it takes to start a new business: 5
Administrative costs of starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 2.3
Minimum amount required to be deposited in a bank when starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 0.0
SOURCE: World Bank
International rank for starting a business: 25th
International rank for doing business: 29th
Number of procedures needed to start a business: 5
Time (in days) it takes to start a new business: 7
Administrative costs of starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 0.9
Minimum amount required to be deposited in a bank when starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 0.0
SOURCE: World Bank
International rank for starting a business: 19th
International rank for doing business: 7th
Number of procedures needed to start a business: 6
Time (in days) it takes to start a new business: 13
Administrative costs of starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 0.7
Minimum amount required to be deposited in a bank when starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 0.0
SOURCE: World Bank
International rank for starting a business: 13th
International rank for doing business: 10th
Number of procedures needed to start a business: 4
Time (in days) it takes to start a new business: 13
Administrative costs of starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 0.4
Minimum amount required to be deposited in a bank when starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 0.0
SOURCE: World Bank
Yes, Belarus at #3. We were a little taken aback too.
International rank for starting a business: 9th
International rank for doing business: 69th
Number of procedures needed to start a business: 5
Time (in days) it takes to start a new business: 5
Administrative costs of starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 1.3
Minimum amount required to be deposited in a bank when starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 0.0
SOURCE: World Bank
International rank for starting a business: 7th
International rank for doing business: 16th
Number of procedures needed to start a business: 2
Time (in days) it takes to start a new business: 2
Administrative costs of starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 4.3
Minimum amount required to be deposited in a bank when starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 0.0
SOURCE: World Bank
International rank for starting a business: 6th
International rank for doing business: 22nd
Number of procedures needed to start a business: 3
Time (in days) it takes to start a new business: 3
Administrative costs of starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 2.4
Minimum amount required to be deposited in a bank when starting a new business (as percentage of income per capita): 0.0
SOURCE: World Bank
The top three countries in this list definitely took us by surprise. Certainly, we wouldn't have guessed that this trio would lead the continent when it came to setting up a new business.
Macedonia was actually commended by the World Bank for being one of the most improved nations this year in terms of ease of doing business. Georgia's unusually high rank stems from the fact that it is easy to register property in business centres. In fact, the country is ranked higher than any other when it comes to the ease of registering property.
Yet, we still struggle to see how Belarus has scored so highly. The country is on its knees economically and politically so how it is an easy place to start a new business is a little perplexing.
