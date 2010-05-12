Europe Will Eventually Have To Face Facts: It Can't Afford 6 Weeks Of Vacation Anymore

Europe has bought itself time with its €750bn bail-out for the euro. But the long-term problem remains.



Most of the European Union is living beyond its means. Government deficits are out of control and public-sector debt is rising. If European governments do not use their new breathing space to control spending, financial markets will get dangerously restless again. Unfortunately, European voters and politicians are simply unprepared for the age of austerity that lies ahead.

Keep reading at the FT >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.