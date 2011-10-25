Photo: Alina Zienowicz, Wikimedia Commons

After an intense week of negotiations,European leaders are again gathering in Brussels to discuss the sovereign debt crisis. Various issues are on the table and time is short.



Financial markets will be again under pressure, if hope fades away. The Euro could stretch until 1.40-1.41, where various lines of resistance meet.

Europe: What is the deal?

Attention is still focused on European’s struggle, as leaders are meeting for a week-long marathon. They will discuss solutions for the sovereign debt crisis, but time is limited and the room for negotiation is narrow.

Differences have already emerged among member states. France, as an example, supports the idea of a banking licence to EFSF. As a result, the bailout fund could use European bonds as a guarantee to receive fresh cash from the E.C.B. With that money, more bonds can be purchased and used as collateral to gather additional money from the E.C.B. The idea does not have much appealing. The E.C.B does not want to start printing a huge amount of money just to cover government deficits

Nonetheless, a compromise among the 17 members sharing the euro is possible. The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bailout fund could be increased. In this way, it will marginally cover European bonds against losses in case of a default. In fact, under current conditions, the fund could provide loans up to Euro 440 billion, which it is only a drop in the sea of the large European’s debt. At least, euro 1 trillion might be necessary to begin the work: the recapitalization of banks, the organised default of Greece and the purchase of Spanish/Italian/Portuguese bonds to balance Greece’s propagation. Parliament approval might then be needed.

Will European governments provide that amount of money?

Euro is stretching to the extremes?

An insurance-fund’s solution might also be brought to the table. Troubled European countries will continue to issue bonds, while the EFSF would provide partial coverage in case of a default. Will it work? Investors are looking for safe assets and insurance bonds are not the safest. In addition, more coverage will be needed to insure debts than the 20% anticipated.

In reality, banks could have some problems, if the European governments decide to transfer more Greek’s debt into their balance sheets. In the coming months, financial institutions will be given the time to rise capital in the private market. However, the troika will have to do the rest, if capital is not found.

There is no light at the end European’s tunnel yet. Too many issues must be resolved in a short period of time.

The euro is meeting strong resistance levels at 1.39-1.41. A breakout failure will quickly take the price back to 1.33 and eventually to 1.26. Only a move above 1.4650 could target 1.48 and eventually 1.60.

Angelo Airaghi, www.profitson.com

The data contained herein is believed to be drawn from reliable sources but cannot be guaranteed, neither the information presented nor any opinion expressed constitute a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any forex, futures or commodity product. Those individuals acting on this information are responsible for their own actions. Forex, futures and commodity trading may not be suitable for all recipients of this report. The risk of loss in trading forex, futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. All recommendations are subject to change at any time. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Please Note: All performance figures and illustrations were obtained using historical back testing on a computer and are not the results of an actual account. No guarantee is inferred that future performance will be like the results shown. Futures, forex and options trading involve risk. There is a risk of loss in futures, forex and options trading.

