Big news out of Europe, according to WSJ…



In a bid to halt the contagion that’s rapidly spreading to Spain, top European leaders want to double the size of the big bailout fund. It current stands at $586 billion, so that would put it well over $1 trillion.

According to the report, the big obstacle is… German opposition (surprise!)

Click here for more at WSJ >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.