European Venture Capital Firms Outperform US, Says Europe

The lack of a large venture capital culture in Europe is often seen as one of the reasons European tech companies are at a disadvantage to their US peers.



However, a new report from German VC firm Earlybird (via The Next Web) argues that European VCs are actually outperforming their stateside equivalents.

In the presentation, embedded below, Earlybird says that European VCs are driving the best multiple exits in the world, with a success that goes further than just established names like Skype.

The smaller number of VC firms in Europe actually leads to a buyers market, with better results from fewer companies, argue Earlybird.

Best perhaps to take this with a pinch of salt as — it’s hardly surprising a European VC firm thinks European VC firms are great — but some food for thought.

Earlybird Europe Venture Capital Report



View more presentations from earlybirdjason

