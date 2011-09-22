17 Deteriorating US And European Manufacturing Indices In 2 Charts

The latest readings on the German, French, and Chinese purchasing managers indices are ugly.



For even more ugliness, Bloomberg economist Michael McDonough offers comprehensive historical looks at European and US European manufacturing indices.

Everything in Europe is pointing down.

Photo: Bloomberg Brief

US indices are also trending unfavorably. The Philly Fed index looks like it’s improving, but only because its August reading was such a disaster.

Photo: Bloomberg Brief

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.