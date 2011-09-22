17 Deteriorating US And European Manufacturing Indices In 2 Charts

The latest readings on the German, French, and Chinese purchasing managers indices are ugly.
For even more ugliness, Bloomberg economist Michael McDonough offers comprehensive historical looks at European and US European manufacturing indices.
Everything in Europe is pointing down.
Photo: Bloomberg Brief
US indices are also trending unfavorably. The Philly Fed index looks like it’s improving, but only because its August reading was such a disaster.
Photo: Bloomberg Brief
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.