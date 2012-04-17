Europe Is Screaming Higher Right Now After Spanish Auction And Big Survey Out Of Germany

Europe started the day in rally mode, and things are getting better.

There were two events in the last hour:

  • A Spanish bond auction went fine.
  • The German ZEW business sentiment survey came in better than expected.

Add it up: More market gains.

In Italy, the FTSE MIB is up nearly 2%.

The 10-year yield in Italy is back down to 5.5%

Spain’s IBEX is up 1.44%.

