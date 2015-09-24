Here are the 11 new European 'unicorn' startups valued at $1 billion or more in the last year

European startups continue to grow at an unprecedented rate. Over the last 12 months have seen the birth of 11 new “unicorns” — startups with a valuation of $US1 billion or more — according to data from venture capital tracking company CB Insights.

It’s a marked increase from a year prior, when just three new unicorns were created in a similar time period.

In 2013, when the term “unicorn” was first coined, just four unicorns “were born per year in the last decade” worldwide.

Of course, there’s still a long way to go to catch up with the US. Quartz noted in June that Facebook alone is worth twice as much as every single European unicorn put together. In the same timeframe, the US produced 22 unicorns. But nonetheless, in Europe right now, things are looking up.

On methodology: We created our ranking based on CB Insights’ full global list of unicorns. Information on how it collects data is here. Analyst Nikhil Krishnan told Business Insider: “Some companies (e.g. Zocdoc) were raising a billion+ valuation for a long time, but the round ended up closing a year plus later.”

Since unicorn status is normally only measured in dollars, we’ve stuck with one currency throughout.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.