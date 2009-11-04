Europe Threatening To Block Oracle-Sun Deal

is braced for a formal objection from Brussels to its planned $7.4bn acquisition of fellow US technology company Sun Microsystems, escalating the company’s high-stakes legal wrangle with Europe’s competition authorities.



The US software company has refused to offer any concessions to European regulators to meet their concerns about the deal, according to one person close to the process. That has left Brussels close to issuing an official statement of objections, the first step on the path to blocking it, this person added.

