THE NEXT TARGET: The Top 10 Terrorism Risks In Europe

Maplecroft‘s Terrorism Risk Index was released last Wednesday, and it attempts to gauge the risks posed by terrorism to employees in 197 countries.One of the trends the list shows is an uptick for threats of terrorism for Europe.
The United Kingdom moved up 11 spots on the most-at-risk list because of increased threats from Northern Ireland, and is now classified as a “medium-risk” nation.
Anthony Skinner, an Associate Director at Maplecroft acknowledged this when he told agency QMI that “the risk is ever prevalent — that’s one of the challenges.”
Outside of Europe, the top 5 most at-risk countries were Somalia, Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan and South Sudan. The United States ranks as a low terrorism risk at number 61, while China is at “medium-risk” at number 39.
Threat Level: Low
Worldwide Ranking: 62
Source: Maplecroft
A lone gunman killed two American servicemen at the Frankfurt airport earlier this year, but Maplecroft classifies Germany as a low-risk country.
Threat Level: Low
Worldwide Ranking: 54
Earlier this year, Basque terrorist group ETA announced that they had formed a cease-fire with the Spanish government, though the government said it didn't go far enough.
Source: Maplecroft
Threat Level: Medium
Worldwide Ranking: 45
Greek authorities intercepted a parcel bomb meant for French President Nicholas Sarkozy last year.
Source: Maplecroft
Threat Level: Medium
Worldwide Ranking: 38
Maplethorpe says the reason they are classifying the UK as medium-risk this year as opposed to low-risk last, is because of 'the deteriorating security conditions in Northern Ireland, where there was a general increase in the number of terrorist attacks.'
Last month, Northern Ireland was hit with some of its worst violence in 10 years.
Source: Maplecroft
Threat Level: High
Worldwide Ranking: 24
Turkey recently thwarted an attack attempt on the US embassy.
Source: Maplecroft
Threat Level: High
Worldwide Ranking: 27
Fascist groups are on the rise in Greece, and the AP reports that the financial crisis in Greece is 'breeding grounds for lawlessness.'
Source: Maplecroft
Threat Level: Extreme
Worldwide Ranking: 14
Earlier this year, Moscow was struck with suicide attacks at its airport that killed 35 people.
Worth noting, Norway came 12th on the list.
Source: Maplecroft
