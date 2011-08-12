THE NEXT TARGET: The Top 10 Terrorism Risks In Europe

AP



Maplecroft‘s Terrorism Risk Index was released last Wednesday, and it attempts to gauge the risks posed by terrorism to employees in 197 countries.One of the trends the list shows is an uptick for threats of terrorism for Europe.

The United Kingdom moved up 11 spots on the most-at-risk list because of increased threats from Northern Ireland, and is now classified as a “medium-risk” nation.

Anthony Skinner, an Associate Director at Maplecroft acknowledged this when he told agency QMI that “the risk is ever prevalent — that’s one of the challenges.”

Outside of Europe, the top 5 most at-risk countries were Somalia, Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan and South Sudan. The United States ranks as a low terrorism risk at number 61, while China is at “medium-risk” at number 39.

