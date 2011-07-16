BOOM: Just 8 Banks Failed The Stress Tests

Photo: vier via Flickr

ORIGINAL POST: Heads up.European stress tests are scheduled to come out at 12:00 PM ET.



They should be out here.

Watch for the Spanish and German banks.

Refresh for updates.

UPDATE:

The report is out, and can be downloaded here.

Here’s the key graph:

Once capital-raising actions in 2011 are added, the EBA’s 2011 stress test exercise shows that eight banks fall below the capital threshold of 5% CT1R over the two-year time horizon, with an overall CT1 shortfall of EUR2.5bn. In addition, 16 banks display a CT1R of between 5% and 6%.

The breakdown of failures is: 5 Spanish, 2 Greek, and 1 Austrian. Check out which banks failed the test >>

Originally the euro surged on the news, but it’s faded.

