Huge Photos Of The Massive Snow Mess Ruining The Holidays In Europe

Mamta Badkar, Gregory White
Train

Photo: AP

It’s been a horrible year for European travel, and now it has gotten much worse. Frigid weather conditions have caused travel delays in London, Dublin and Frankfurt.Earlier this year Iceland’s Eyjafjallajökull volcano eruption caused flight delays across Europe.

Now British Airways has cancelled 165 flights and Qantas Airways, Cathay Pacific and Virgin Atlantic have also had to cancel flights due to frozen runways, fog and snowfall.

10,000 flights are believed to have been cancelled between December 17 – 20. UK and German airports have extended hours of operations to clear up their backlog but have come under severe criticism from the EU for being unprepared.

A difficult holiday travel period for many.

London sits covered by a blanket of snow which has disrupted travel in Europe.

A Qantas plane is defrosted by workers at Heathrow airport, just outside the city.

The storms have been a menace across northern Europe. Check out these Snowplows at Leipzig/Halle in Schkeuditz, Germany.

And France's Orly Airport, completely covered in snow.

travellers spread out while they wait for their flights.

A passenger falls asleep waiting for his flight at terminal 3 at Heathrow airport.

Enormous queues, now housed in tents, outside Heathrow Terminal 3.

Trains have been hit too, check out this deserted station.

Passengers queue around the block as they wait for their Eurostar trains at St. Pancras station in London.

The queues remain long at St. Pancras in London.

The Salvation Army sets up a counter distributing free coffee and tea for stranded passengers.

But it's not all bad. Check out this icy dive at the men's pond in Hampstead Heath in London.

Doesn't exactly look like too much fun either.

Maybe a bit of sledding instead.

What airline companies have already lost big this year?

