Huge Photos Of The Massive Snow Mess Ruining The Holidays In Europe

Photo: AP

It’s been a horrible year for European travel, and now it has gotten much worse. Frigid weather conditions have caused travel delays in London, Dublin and Frankfurt.Earlier this year Iceland’s Eyjafjallajökull volcano eruption caused flight delays across Europe.



Now British Airways has cancelled 165 flights and Qantas Airways, Cathay Pacific and Virgin Atlantic have also had to cancel flights due to frozen runways, fog and snowfall.

10,000 flights are believed to have been cancelled between December 17 – 20. UK and German airports have extended hours of operations to clear up their backlog but have come under severe criticism from the EU for being unprepared.

A difficult holiday travel period for many.

