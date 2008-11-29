Europe SLASHES Vacation Prices To Post 9/11 Levels

Still have five bucks to rub together and missing the style to which you’ve become accustomed?



You’re in luck!

Forbes:

Iceland: Park Inn Island Reykjavik, a hotel in the heart of the capital’s business district, offers rates starting at just $78 per night, and visitors can go whale watching, sample the city’s nightlife, or take a dip in the soothing Blue Lagoon, a massive geothermal pool that averages 104 degrees.

Paris: “.. in October, the cheapest I could get a direct flight for was $1,012. Now, just a few weeks later, it’s at $780.” Room rates at some of Paris’ best hotels have been slashed by more than 50% in some locations. For instance, The Saint James & Albany Hotel Spa, just next to Tuileries Garden, has cut its average room rate by 54%, to 190 euros ($246).

London: The exclusive May Fair hotel, for instance, is slicing 15% off its best Friday and Saturday rates.

Portugal: Vila Vita Parc is snipping 25% off its usual rate for seven nights, including breakfast, transfers and flights. The total cost per person is $1,015–a saving of about $345. The local spa, Vila Vita Vital, offers a host of options, from shiatsu massage to mud treatments.

Berlin: The Regent Berlin offers international travellers insider access to the city’s top holiday shopping at The Corner. ..Prices at the hotel haven’t fallen, but it is offering incentives such as a two-hour private tour of The Corner, a daily breakfast in Fischer’s Fritz (the only two-star Michelin restaurant in Berlin) and personal stylist services. Rates start at $350 per night, inclusive of VAT and exclusive of $190 per hour for personal stylist services.

High end resorts: “Instead of slashing prices, high-end resorts tend to offer incentives, like an additional night for free or complimentary spa treatment or meal.”

