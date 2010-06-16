Europe Scrambling To Deny Spain Bailout rumours Ahead Of Major Auction

Photo: chrischappelear on flickr

In the last couple of days there’s been a flurry of rumours about Spain, and the possibility that it, like Greece, could end up tapping an EU/IMF bailout sooner rather than later.Conspiracy theorists might note that these rumours comes just before a major government debt auction due to occur this Thursday (cue complaints of hedge fund rumour mongering).



Anyway, not surprisingly, Spain and the EU are all scrambling to deny everything, according to FT Alphaville citing a Reuters report. There’s been no meetings about special liquidity operations or IMF bailouts or anything of the sorts.

So stop talking about it, and buy some 30-year Spanish bonds tomorrow!

