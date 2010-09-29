Mans Slams A Cement Mixer Into Irish Parliament Building As Austerity Protests Erupt Across Europe

Anti-austerity protests have erupted across Europe, with a particularly aggressive Irish cement truck driver leading the charge:



AP:

Anti-austerity protests erupted across Europe on Wednesday — Greek doctors and railway employees walked off the job, Spanish workers shut down trains and buses, and one man even rammed a cement truck into the Irish parliament to protest the country’s enormous bank bailouts.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators poured into Brussels, hoping to swell into a 100,000-strong march on European Union institutions later in the day and reinforce the impact of Spain’s first nationwide strike in eight years.

…

“There is a great danger that the workers are going to be paying the price for the reckless speculation that took place in financial markets,” Monks said. “You really got to reschedule these debts so that they are not a huge burden on the next few years and cause Europe to plunge down into recession.”

The cement mixer in question slammed into Irish parliament at about 7 a.m., with the phrase ‘Anglo Toxic Bank’ painted across it.

Irish Central:

One of those politician is my brother, Fergus O’Dowd, an opposition party member who happened to be the only politician in the vicinity when the truck came careening up on the footpath.

Still shaken by the incident he told me a police officer had barely jumped out of the way as the truck approached at speed

A 41-year-old man has now been arrested and charged.

Already he’s a hero. Talk radio here is full of texts from members of the public praising him for his act of desperation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.