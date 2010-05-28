EUROPE ON SALE: 20 Real Estate Bargains You Should Be Jumping On Right Now

Right now, Europe is in the midst of a currency decline that is making its exports more competitive abroad. But it is also making European real estate a more attractive investment to U.S. investors.
With the euro and pound plummeting, there hasn’t been a better time in recent years to purchase that villa or mansion you’ve long been lusting after.
We’ve set our euro and pound highs in the middle of July of 2008, with EUR/USD 1.58 and GBP/USD 2.00.
Today’s exchange rates are EUR/USD 1.23 and GBP/USD 1.45.
A four bedroom, ocean view house with private pool.
Euro Price: €2.995 million
Source: Algarve Homefinder
3 bedroom apartment with 2 terraces and communal garden access.
Euro Price: €3.9 million
Source: Sotheby's
3 bedroom, 3 bath apartment overlooking the waterfront.
Euro Price: €23 million
Source: Prestige Property
Property includes a 3 floor main structure, and an additional 2 floor guest house.
Euro Price: €4.5 million
Source: Azur Properties
Castle that played a part in the religious wars of the 16th century.
Euro Price: €4.5 million
Source: Sotheby's
House is both near ski slopes and a golf course for multi-season use.
Euro Price: €3.3 million
Source: Elite Alps
Property near Brussels comprising 10 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.
Euro Price: €6 million
Source: Sotheby's
Downtown Munich location, a modern think piece home built between 1962 and 1965.
Euro Price: €4.39 million
Source: Sotheby's
A 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with sea views just moments from the beach.
Euro Price: €1.8 million
Source: Sotheby's
5 bedroom, 3 bath condo with views of Frankfurt's skyline.
Euro Price: €2.1 million
Source: Sotheby's
A 5 bedroom home, 5 minutes from Brussels and moments away from Luxembourg centre.
Euro Price: €1.59 million
Source: Sotheby's
1760 property with 5 bathrooms and extensive gardens in West London.
Pound Price: £14 million
Source: Sotheby's
A 5 bedroom property, 2 miles from Edinburgh city centre.
Pound Price: £1.275 million
Source: Zoopla.co.uk
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.