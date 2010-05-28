EUROPE ON SALE: 20 Real Estate Bargains You Should Be Jumping On Right Now

Right now, Europe is in the midst of a currency decline that is making its exports more competitive abroad. But it is also making European real estate a more attractive investment to U.S. investors.



With the euro and pound plummeting, there hasn’t been a better time in recent years to purchase that villa or mansion you’ve long been lusting after.

We’ve set our euro and pound highs in the middle of July of 2008, with EUR/USD 1.58 and GBP/USD 2.00.

Today’s exchange rates are EUR/USD 1.23 and GBP/USD 1.45.

