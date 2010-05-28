EUROPE ON SALE: 20 Real Estate Bargains You Should Be Jumping On Right Now

Vince Veneziani, Gregory White
Port Venere Home

Right now, Europe is in the midst of a currency decline that is making its exports more competitive abroad. But it is also making European real estate a more attractive investment to U.S. investors.

With the euro and pound plummeting, there hasn’t been a better time in recent years to purchase that villa or mansion you’ve long been lusting after.

We’ve set our euro and pound highs in the middle of July of 2008, with EUR/USD 1.58 and GBP/USD 2.00.

Today’s exchange rates are EUR/USD 1.23 and GBP/USD 1.45.

Lisbon, Portugal: Was $5.14 million, now $4 million

A 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, resort based luxury home.

Euro Price: €3.25 million

Source: Sotheby's

Madrid, Spain: Was $9.16 million, now $7.13 million

A 3 bedroom, 3 bath modern luxury detached home.

Euro Price: €5.8 million

Source: Reamadrid

Barcelona, Spain: Was $11.85 million, now $9.225 million

A multi terraced, sea view home.

Euro Price: €7.5 million

Source: Luxury Properties

The Algarve, Portugal: Was $4.73 million, now $3.68 million

A four bedroom, ocean view house with private pool.

Euro Price: €2.995 million

Source: Algarve Homefinder

Paris, France: Was $6.16 million, now $4.8 million

3 bedroom apartment with 2 terraces and communal garden access.

Euro Price: €3.9 million

Source: Sotheby's

Monaco: Was $36.34 million, now $28.29 million

3 bedroom, 3 bath apartment overlooking the waterfront.

Euro Price: €23 million

Source: Prestige Property

Cannes, France: Was $7.11 million, now $5.54 million

Property includes a 3 floor main structure, and an additional 2 floor guest house.

Euro Price: €4.5 million

Source: Azur Properties

Italian Coast, Port Venere: Was $2.37 million, now $1.845 million

A 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,561 sq ft apartment.

Euro Price: €1.5 million

Source: Home and Villas Abroad

Provence, France: Was $7.11 million, now $5.54 million

Castle that played a part in the religious wars of the 16th century.

Euro Price: €4.5 million

Source: Sotheby's

Austrian Alps: Was $5.2 million, now $4.1 million

House is both near ski slopes and a golf course for multi-season use.

Euro Price: €3.3 million

Source: Elite Alps

Limburg, Belgium: Was $9.4 million, now $7.3 million

Property near Brussels comprising 10 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

Euro Price: €6 million

Source: Sotheby's

Berlin, Germany: Was $7.1 million, now $5.5 million

3 story villa built in 1902 in central Berlin.

Euro Price: €4.5 million

Source: Sotheby's

Munich, Germany: Was $6.9 million, now $5.3 million

Downtown Munich location, a modern think piece home built between 1962 and 1965.

Euro Price: €4.39 million

Source: Sotheby's

Rome, Italy: Was $18.9 million, now $14.7 million

A 9 bedroom, 9 bathroom single family home.

Euro Price: €12 million

Source: Sotheby's

Athens, Greece: Was $2.8 million, now $2.2 million

A 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with sea views just moments from the beach.

Euro Price: €1.8 million

Source: Sotheby's

Frankfurt, Germany: Was $3.3 million, now $2.5 million

5 bedroom, 3 bath condo with views of Frankfurt's skyline.

Euro Price: €2.1 million

Source: Sotheby's

Rimini, Italy: Was $23.7 million, now $18.4 million

Boutique hotel, comprising 43 bedrooms and 50 bathrooms.

Euro Price: €15 million

Source: Sotheby's

Bridel, Luxembourg: Was $2.5 million, now $1.9 million

A 5 bedroom home, 5 minutes from Brussels and moments away from Luxembourg centre.

Euro Price: €1.59 million

Source: Sotheby's

London, England: Was $28 million, now $20.3 million

1760 property with 5 bathrooms and extensive gardens in West London.

Pound Price: £14 million

Source: Sotheby's

Edinburgh, Scotland: Was $2.55 million, now $1.85 million

A 5 bedroom property, 2 miles from Edinburgh city centre.

Pound Price: £1.275 million

Source: Zoopla.co.uk

Think Europe's decline is short-term? Think again.

