Here It Comes: Europe Is Facing A Three-Decade Debt Nightmare

Europe has a long three decades ahead of it.



Costs of the financial crisis and an expensive social welfare system will cause public sector debt to skyrocket, according to a report by the Bank for International Settlements. The most shocking estimates are for Britain, where interest payments on debt may hit 27% of GDP.

Ridiculous debt levels are coming — worse than the U.S. national debt and worse than the Greek debt.

