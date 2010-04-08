Here It Comes: Europe Is Facing A Three-Decade Debt Nightmare

Europe has a long three decades ahead of it.
Costs of the financial crisis and an expensive social welfare system will cause public sector debt to skyrocket, according to a report by the Bank for International Settlements. The most shocking estimates are for Britain, where interest payments on debt may hit 27% of GDP.
Ridiculous debt levels are coming — worse than the U.S. national debt and worse than the Greek debt.
Sign of the apocalypse: The big winner in recent elections was a right-wing anti-immigrant party that blames economic problems on gypsies.
red: baseline scenario
green: small gradual adjustment
blue: small gradual adjustment with age-related spending held constant
Sign of the apocalypse: Greece's deputy prime minister says: 'You are the next victims ... I hope it doesn't happen and the solidarity prevails and we find an exit from this escalation (of borrowing costs). But if this does not happen, the next probable victim will be Portugal.'
Sign of the apocalypse: The German economy contracted in Q1 and is heading toward a double-dip recession, says the OECD.
Sign of the apocalypse: A new bank bailout may cost up to €100 million, according to the Irish Times.
Sign of the apocalypse: Only 44% of Dutch supported budget cuts, even as the government warns of a 'Greek scenario' by the end of the decade, according to Reuters.
Sign of the apocalypse: The EU's two largest economies are bickering, with French Finance Minister Christine Lagarde calling for Germany to spend more.
Sign of the apocalypse: Greece is under increasing pressure today, and their 10-year bond spread against the German bund has reached an all time high of 453 bps. The euro is down .2% against the dollar.
Sign of the apocalypse: America is about to fall off the list of safest credit ratings.
Sign of the apocalypse: Hung parliament is a growing possibility, which would shatter Britain's hopes of dealing with the budget.
Sign of the apocalypse: Japan is eating the bluefin tuna out of existence.
