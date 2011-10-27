These Are The Best Places To Buy Property In Europe

Photo: Stock Free Images
Europe may be facing a crisis, but there still remains investment opportunities.With the help of the Global Property Guide we’ve come up with a ranking of the top places to buy property in Europe. You may be surprised at some of the results.
Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 3.26%
The Good
- Low effective rental interest tax.
- High yields
- Global political powerhouse
The Bad
- Moderate to high transaction costs.
- Pro-tenant rental market.
Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 3.94%
The Good
- Low to moderate transaction costs
- Strong and stable economy
- Tenant neutral rental market
- Moderate yields in Helsinki
The Bad
- High rental income tax
Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 3.09%
The Good
- Pro-landlord rental market
- Moderate Yields in Prague
- Low-transaction costs
The Bad
- Moderate to high rental income tax
- Aliens can't buy land directly
Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 4.74%
The Good
- Pro-landlord rental market
The Bad
- Yields not great
- High transaction costs
- Moderate rental income tax
- Corruption and crime woes
Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 4.84%
The Good
- Strong demand for rental units
The Bad
- Moderate to high transaction costs
- Tiresome tenancy length rates
- Moderate to high taxes
Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 4.48%
The Good
- Stable political system
- Moderate transaction costs
- Moderate yields for new units
The Bad
- Complicated pro-tenant system
- Moderate to high rental income taxes
Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 4.48%
The Good
- Pro-landlord rental market
- Low transaction costs
- Strong post-transition economy
The Bad
- Low to moderate yields in Ljubljana
- High rental income tax
- Minor issues with ownership
Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 5.71%
The Good
- Low to moderate rental market
- Very low transaction costs
- Tenant neutral rental market
The Bad
- Minor issues with property rights
- Low rental yields
Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 5.04%
The Good
- Moderate yields in Bucharest
- Pro-landlord rental market
- Low to moderate transaction costs
The Bad
- Foreigners can't buy land
- High inflation rate
- Property is expensive relative to GDP
Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 5.41%
The Good
- Low transaction costs
- Strong post-transition economy
The Bad
- Low to moderate rental yields
- High rental income tax
- Strong pro-tenant sentiments
Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 11.18%
The Good
- High yields is Chisinua
- Pro-landlord rental market
The Bad
- Secessionist problems
- High effective tax rates
- To buy: full amount paid in tax
- One of the poorest in Europe
Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 4.21%
The Good
- Pro-landlord rental market
- Low-effective rental income tax
- Low transaction costs
- High GDP growth
- Housing markets recent correction has restored value to market
The Bad
- Low to moderate yields in Riga
- Minor ownership restrictions on land
Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 4.06%
The Good
- Europe's historical centre
- Strong tourist rental market
The Bad
- Strongly pro-tenant laws
- High round trip transaction costs
- High income taxes
Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 3.73%
The Good
- Low to moderate transaction costs
- Largest economy in Europe
- High yields in Berlin
The Bad
- Pro-tenant rental market
- Moderate rental income tax
Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 3.99%
The Good
- Very low transaction costs
- Good yields in Tallinn
- Strong economic growth
The Bad
- High rental income tax
- Slightly pro-tenant market
Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 5.61%
The Good
- Strong tourist rental market
- Moderate tax rates
The Bad
- Multiple foreign ownership limits
- Moderate to high transaction costs
- Vulnerable and unstable economy
Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 5.82%
The Good
- Low costs in coastal years
- Moderate to high yields
- Rapid economic growth
- Low to moderate transaction costs
The Bad
- Pro-tenant rental market
- Moderate to high rental income taxes
Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 5.04%
The Good
- Moderate yields in Amsterdam
- Strong and stable economy
- Moderate transaction costs
- Moderate rental income taxation costs
The Bad
- Pro-tenant rental market
Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 7.38%
The Good
- High yields in Skopje
- Pro-landlord rental market
- Low-transaction costs
- Moderate income taxes
The Bad
- Serious ownership restrictions
- Political and security concerns
Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 7.18%
The Good
- Good yields in Budapest
- Low to moderate transaction costs
- The law is pro-landlord
The Bad
- Minor ownership restrictions
- Moderate to high rental income taxes
