These Are The Best Places To Buy Property In Europe

Europe may be facing a crisis, but there still remains investment opportunities.With the help of the Global Property Guide we’ve come up with a ranking of the top places to buy property in Europe. You may be surprised at some of the results.

#20 - Paris, France

Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 3.26%

The Good

  • Low effective rental interest tax.
  • High yields
  • Global political powerhouse

The Bad

  • Moderate to high transaction costs.
  • Pro-tenant rental market.

Source: Global Property Guide

#19 - Helsinki, Findland

Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 3.94%

The Good

  • Low to moderate transaction costs
  • Strong and stable economy
  • Tenant neutral rental market
  • Moderate yields in Helsinki

The Bad

  • High rental income tax

Source: Global Property Guide

#18 - Prague, Czech Republic

Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 3.09%

The Good

  • Pro-landlord rental market
  • Moderate Yields in Prague
  • Low-transaction costs

The Bad

  • Moderate to high rental income tax
  • Aliens can't buy land directly

Source: Global Property Guide

#17 - Sofia, Bulgaria

Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 4.74%

The Good

  • Pro-landlord rental market

The Bad

  • Yields not great
  • High transaction costs
  • Moderate rental income tax
  • Corruption and crime woes

Source: Global Property Guide

#16 - Brussels, Belgium

Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 4.84%

The Good

  • Strong demand for rental units

The Bad

  • Moderate to high transaction costs
  • Tiresome tenancy length rates
  • Moderate to high taxes

Source: Global Property Guide

#15 - Vienna, Austria

Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 4.48%

The Good

  • Stable political system
  • Moderate transaction costs
  • Moderate yields for new units

The Bad

  • Complicated pro-tenant system
  • Moderate to high rental income taxes

Source: Global Property Guide

#14 - Ljubljana, Slovenia

Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 4.48%

The Good

  • Pro-landlord rental market
  • Low transaction costs
  • Strong post-transition economy

The Bad

  • Low to moderate yields in Ljubljana
  • High rental income tax
  • Minor issues with ownership

Source: Global Property Guide

#13 - Bratislava, Slovakia

Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 5.71%

The Good

  • Low to moderate rental market
  • Very low transaction costs
  • Tenant neutral rental market

The Bad

  • Minor issues with property rights
  • Low rental yields

Source: Global Property Guide

#12 - Bucharest, Romania

Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 5.04%

The Good

  • Moderate yields in Bucharest
  • Pro-landlord rental market
  • Low to moderate transaction costs

The Bad

  • Foreigners can't buy land
  • High inflation rate
  • Property is expensive relative to GDP

Source: Global Property Guide

#11 - Warsaw, Poland

Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 5.41%

The Good

  • Low transaction costs
  • Strong post-transition economy

The Bad

  • Low to moderate rental yields
  • High rental income tax
  • Strong pro-tenant sentiments

Source: Global Property Guide

#10 - Chisinau, Moldova

Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 11.18%

The Good

  • High yields is Chisinua
  • Pro-landlord rental market

The Bad

  • Secessionist problems
  • High effective tax rates
  • To buy: full amount paid in tax
  • One of the poorest in Europe

Source: Global Property Guide

#9 - Riga, Latvia

Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 4.21%

The Good

  • Pro-landlord rental market
  • Low-effective rental income tax
  • Low transaction costs
  • High GDP growth
  • Housing markets recent correction has restored value to market

The Bad

  • Low to moderate yields in Riga
  • Minor ownership restrictions on land

Source: Global Property Guide

#8 - Rome, Italy

Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 4.06%

The Good

  • Europe's historical centre
  • Strong tourist rental market

The Bad

  • Strongly pro-tenant laws
  • High round trip transaction costs
  • High income taxes

Source: Global Property Guide

#7 - Berlin, Germany

Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 3.73%

The Good

  • Low to moderate transaction costs
  • Largest economy in Europe
  • High yields in Berlin

The Bad

  • Pro-tenant rental market
  • Moderate rental income tax

Source: Global Property Guide

#6 - Tallinn, Estonia

Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 3.99%

The Good

  • Very low transaction costs
  • Good yields in Tallinn
  • Strong economic growth

The Bad

  • High rental income tax
  • Slightly pro-tenant market

Source: Global Property Guide

#5 - Zagreb, Croatia

Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 5.61%

The Good

  • Strong tourist rental market
  • Moderate tax rates

The Bad

  • Multiple foreign ownership limits
  • Moderate to high transaction costs
  • Vulnerable and unstable economy

Source: Global Property Guide

#4 - Istanbul, Turkey

Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 5.82%

The Good

  • Low costs in coastal years
  • Moderate to high yields
  • Rapid economic growth
  • Low to moderate transaction costs

The Bad

  • Pro-tenant rental market
  • Moderate to high rental income taxes

Source: Global Property Guide

#3 - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 5.04%

The Good

  • Moderate yields in Amsterdam
  • Strong and stable economy
  • Moderate transaction costs
  • Moderate rental income taxation costs

The Bad

  • Pro-tenant rental market

Source: Global Property Guide

#2 - Skopje, Macedonia

Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 7.38%

The Good

  • High yields in Skopje
  • Pro-landlord rental market
  • Low-transaction costs
  • Moderate income taxes

The Bad

  • Serious ownership restrictions
  • Political and security concerns

Source: Global Property Guide

#1 - Budapest, Hungary

Gross Rental Yield (% Per Year) - 7.18%

The Good

  • Good yields in Budapest
  • Low to moderate transaction costs
  • The law is pro-landlord

The Bad

  • Minor ownership restrictions
  • Moderate to high rental income taxes

Source: Global Property Guide

