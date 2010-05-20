MARKETS CRUSHED: FLASH CRASH THURSDAY 2.0?

Update 12:20:
Germany and France hit bad in another day of European losses.
Dow down 2.7%, or 280 points
NASDAQ down 3.3%, or 76 points
S&P 500 down nearly 3%, or 33 points
Update 11:40:
European markets have now closed, the German DAX getting hit particularly bad, losing 2.6%.
Update 11:30:
Dow down 2.03%, or 212 points.
NASDAQ down 2.7%, or 61 points.
S&P 500 down 2.26%, or 25 points.
Update 11:00:
Wondering if this is market wide? Wonder no more.
From Jason Goepfert via his Twitter:
How bad is it? Up Issues on the NYSE is at 3%. Only 2 other days since 1950 were worse, 9/26/55 and 10/19/87.$$
Update 10:50:
It’s not just American markets feeling the pressure today
France’s CAC 40, down around 2.7%
Germany’s DAX, down around 2.9%
UK’s FTSE, down around 2.5%
Spain’s IBEX, down around 2.5%
Italy’s MIB, down around 2.5%
Portugal’s PSI, down around 2.8%
Update 10:40:
Dow is now off 280, or 2.7%
S&P 500 is now down 34 points, or 3%
NASDAQ is down nearly 76 points, or around 3.3%
Update 10:25: Dow is now off 318!
S&P 500 is now down 36 points, or 3.2%
NASDAQ is down nearly 80 points, or around 3.5%
Update 10:15: Dow now off 250!
Update 10:00 AM: Dow still off about 200. NASDAQ the worst down 54.
Update 2: The market is now open. The Dow is off 170 over 211. The NASDAQ is getting bludgeoned, down 48, or over 2%. Paris is off about 3%.
Update: Things are getting really ugly in the US. S&P futures are down 2.0% following some ugly jobless numbers, and the flood of pictures from Greece. Also note the big time selling in commodities, both industrial and precious.
Original post: Today is feeling frighteningly similar to the day of the Flash Crash, May 6, which happened to be exactly two weeks ago.
For one thing, it’s a Thursday. For another thing, Greeks are amassing in protest. And the markets are already selling off hard.
Right now Dow futures are off over 150, and France’s CAC-40 is off over 2%.
Gold is also sharply lower.
Here’s France:
Photo: Yahoo Finance
