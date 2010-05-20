MARKETS CRUSHED: FLASH CRASH THURSDAY 2.0?

Update 12:20:



Germany and France hit bad in another day of European losses.

Dow down 2.7%, or 280 points

NASDAQ down 3.3%, or 76 points

S&P 500 down nearly 3%, or 33 points

Worried the European default crisis may be coming America? See what states would get hit here >

Update 11:40:

European markets have now closed, the German DAX getting hit particularly bad, losing 2.6%.

See the full scoreboard for Europe, here >

Update 11:30:

Dow down 2.03%, or 212 points.

NASDAQ down 2.7%, or 61 points.

S&P 500 down 2.26%, or 25 points.

Update 11:00:

Wondering if this is market wide? Wonder no more.

From Jason Goepfert via his Twitter:

How bad is it? Up Issues on the NYSE is at 3%. Only 2 other days since 1950 were worse, 9/26/55 and 10/19/87.$$

Update 10:50:

It’s not just American markets feeling the pressure today

France’s CAC 40, down around 2.7%

Germany’s DAX, down around 2.9%

UK’s FTSE, down around 2.5%

Spain’s IBEX, down around 2.5%

Italy’s MIB, down around 2.5%

Portugal’s PSI, down around 2.8%

Update 10:40:

Dow is now off 280, or 2.7%

S&P 500 is now down 34 points, or 3%

NASDAQ is down nearly 76 points, or around 3.3%

Update 10:25: Dow is now off 318!

S&P 500 is now down 36 points, or 3.2%

NASDAQ is down nearly 80 points, or around 3.5%

Update 10:15: Dow now off 250!

Update 10:00 AM: Dow still off about 200. NASDAQ the worst down 54.

Update 2: The market is now open. The Dow is off 170 over 211. The NASDAQ is getting bludgeoned, down 48, or over 2%. Paris is off about 3%.

Update: Things are getting really ugly in the US. S&P futures are down 2.0% following some ugly jobless numbers, and the flood of pictures from Greece. Also note the big time selling in commodities, both industrial and precious.

Don’t miss: exclusive pictures of the Greek protests >

Original post: Today is feeling frighteningly similar to the day of the Flash Crash, May 6, which happened to be exactly two weeks ago.

For one thing, it’s a Thursday. For another thing, Greeks are amassing in protest. And the markets are already selling off hard.

Right now Dow futures are off over 150, and France’s CAC-40 is off over 2%.

Gold is also sharply lower.

Here’s France:

Photo: Yahoo Finance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.