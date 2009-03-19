Europe Turns Out The Lights On Incandescent Bulbs

The European Commission officially enacted a program that will phase out traditional incandescent light bulbs by 2012. It is estimated that the program will save Europeans $14 billion a year on electric bills.



BusinessGreen: Under the legislation, inefficient incandescent light bulbs will be progressively replaced by more efficient alternatives up to the end of 2012.

The EC said households would have a choice between compact fluorescent (CFL) bulbs that typically deliver energy savings of 75 per cent, and halogen incandescent bulbs that offer the same light as traditional bulbs but deliver energy savings of between 25 and 50 per cent.

Photo: kaibara87

