Just a quick heads up: European markets are on a major tear.



Germany is up 1.6%.

France is up 1.6%.

Here’s Italy, which is up 1.53%.

There’s nothing too specific that would be causing the gains. Probably if you asked folks, they’d say “fiscal cliff optimism” or something like that.

