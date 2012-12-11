Europe Is Now In Full-On Rally Mode

Photo: Formula E News

The mini political crisis in Italy has long been forgotten by markets.Europe is in full-on rally mode.



Italy is up 0.94%.

Spain is up 1%.

Germany is up 0.6%.

US futures have flipped from red to green.

In addition to people may realising that the political events transpiring in Italy are not so huge, there was an awesome turnaround in German investors sentiment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.