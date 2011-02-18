Cool Interactive Chart On The Smartphone War In Europe

Here’s a nifty interactive set of data on the smartphone market in Europe from Pocket-lint using data from StatCounter.



The iPhone is the definite mobile OS winner in Europe with 45% market share. The BlackBerry and Android OS are neck in neck for the second spot, each having market share just over 16%.

You can see that the UK has remained the only haven for the Blackberry, while Portugal favours Symbian.

Explore the data below by selecting individual countries and scrolling your cursor over the map. (Give it a second to load.)

