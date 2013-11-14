Europe Eventually Wants To Let People Make In-Flight Phone Calls

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) will allow passenger use of electronic devices during all phases of flight, it announced today.

The rule, which will be issued by the end of November, will follow the example of the FAA, requiring that devices be in aeroplane mode.

Larger electronics, like laptops, will have to be stowed during takeoff and landing.

That’s good for passengers who want to keep using their devices, and airlines who want to let them do so.

But there’s a kernel of terrible news included in the EASA press release: “In the long term, the Agency is looking at new ways to certify the use of mobile phones on-board aircraft to make phone calls.”

Economy class flights are unpleasant enough as it is without people yapping on their phones the whole time. We hope that if EASA follows through, airlines do the responsible thing and ban in-flight calls.

