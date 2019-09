European indices are getting crushed by the expansion of concerns over the Spanish banking situation and interbank lending on the continent.



Spain IBEX, down 4.22%

Italy’s MIB, down 4.7%

German DAX, down 2.82%

French CAC, down 3.7%

UK FTSE, down 2.91%

