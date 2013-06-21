Europe Just Got ROCKED

It’s an ugly day in global markets. Everything is selling off around the world, from stocks to bonds to commodities.



Concerns over the withdrawal of Federal Reserve monetary stimulus later this year are setting the tone, and weak manufacturing data out of China is really piling on.

As some of the riskier markets for equity investors to play in, eurozone stock indices are off huge today amid the global sell-off.

The Euro Stoxx 50 fell 3.6%

The London FTSE 100 fell 3.2%

The French CAC 40 fell 3.6%

The German DAX fell 3.2%

The Spanish IBEX 35 fell 3.6%

The Italian FTSE MIB fell 3.2%

