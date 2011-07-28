So many fires for the world to put out.
Now we’re back to Europe, where the selling is back on, lead by Germany, which is down 1.36%.
Italy is off another 0.8% after getting smashed yesterday. Update: It’s worse, now 1.9%, and Germany is off nearly 2%.
Also on the credit front… after holding an ugly 10-year auction, Italian yields are higher across the board.
Keep an eye on the below chart: Italy 2-year, where yields are already heading back to where they were pre-last Thursday (the day of the Euro bailout).
Contagion not contained.
