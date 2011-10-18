These Are The European Jobs That The Great Recession Crushed

As unemployment rose all around the EU between 2008 and 2010 some jobs were affected more than others.



Courtesy of Eurofound, here’s a list of the top 20 jobs that saw the biggest decline during the Great Recession.

There’s quite a range in there, but, from the list, it’s clear that certain industries, and certain occupations got hit pretty hard. Some sectors lost almost half of particular occupations; some lost even more.

And, if you want to try guessing what profession was the hardest hit, let us warn you: that’s a tricky task.

