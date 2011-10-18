These Are The European Jobs That The Great Recession Crushed

Nick Jardine

As unemployment rose all around the EU between 2008 and 2010 some jobs were affected more than others.

Courtesy of Eurofound, here’s a list of the top 20 jobs that saw the biggest decline during the Great Recession.

There’s quite a range in there, but, from the list, it’s clear that certain industries, and certain occupations got hit pretty hard. Some sectors lost almost half of particular occupations; some lost even more. 

And, if you want to try guessing what profession was the hardest hit, let us warn you: that’s a tricky task.

 

#20 Salespersons in the retail trade industry

Number of jobs in 2008: 8,617,000

Number of jobs in 2010: 8,466,000

Decline: 151,000

Percentage decrease: 1.8 per cent

#19 Personal service workers in the health industry

Number of jobs in 2008: 2,486,000

Number of jobs in 2010: 2,388,000

Decline: 98,000

Percentage decrease: 3.9 per cent

#18 Office clerks in the retail trade industry

Number of jobs in 2008: 1,051,000

Number of jobs in 2010: 968,000

Decline: 84,000

Percentage decrease: 8 per cent

#17 Trade workers in the fabricated metal products industry

Number of jobs in 2008: 1,658,000

Number of jobs in 2010: 1,517,000

Decline: 141,000

Percentage decrease: 8.5 per cent

#16 Building extractors in the construction industry

Number of jobs in 2008: 3,252,000

Number of jobs in 2010: 2,920,000

Decline: 332,000

Percentage decrease: 10.2 per cent

#15 Office clerks in the legal and accounting industries

Number of jobs in 2008: 944,000

Number of jobs in 2010: 845,000

Decline: 98,000

Percentage decrease: 10.4 per cent

#14 Extractors in the specialised construction industry

Number of jobs in 2008: 6,365,000

Number of jobs in 2010: 5,518,000

Decline: 847,000

Percentage decrease: 13.3 per cent

#13 Customer service clerks in the financial service industry

Number of jobs in 2008: 720,000

Number of jobs in 2010: 622,000

Decline: 98,000

Percentage decrease: 13.6 per cent

#12 Drivers in support activities for the transportation industry

Number of jobs in 2008: 635,000

Number of jobs in 2010: 540,000

Decline: 95,000

Percentage decrease: 14.9 per cent

#11 Craft workers in the apparel industry

Number of jobs in 2008: 752,000

Number of jobs in 2010: 639,000

Decline: 114,000

Percentage decrease: 15.1 per cent

#10 Office clerks in the specialised construction industry

Number of jobs in 2008: 558,000

Number of jobs in 2010: 471,000

Decline: 87,000

Percentage decrease: 15.7 per cent

#9 Craft workers in the furniture industry

Number of jobs in 2008: 663,000

Number of jobs in 2010: 552,000

Decline: 111,000

Percentage decrease: 16.8 per cent

#8 Extractors in the civil engineering industry

Number of jobs in 2008: 500,000

Number of jobs in 2010: 399,000

Decline: 101,000

Percentage decrease: 20.2 per cent

#7 Laborers in the construction industry

Number of jobs in 2008: 804,000

Number of jobs in 2010: 631,000

Decline: 172,000

Percentage decrease: 21.4 per cent

#6 Machine operators in the apparel industry

Number of jobs in 2008: 421,000

Number of jobs in 2010: 323,000

Decline: 98,000

Percentage decrease: 23.2 per cent

#5 Machine operators in the fabricated metal products industry

Number of jobs in 2008: 607,000

Number of jobs in 2010: 439,000

Decline: 169,000

Percentage decrease: 27.8 per cent

#4 Engineers in the specialised construction industry

Number of jobs in 2008: 309,000

Number of jobs in 2010: 197,000

Decline: 112,000

Percentage decrease: 36.2 per cent

#3 Corporate managers in the specialised construction industry

Number of jobs in 2008: 394,000

Number of jobs in 2010: 234,000

Decline: 161,000

Percentage decrease: 40.8 per cent

#2 Laborers in the specialised construction industry

Number of jobs in 2008: 521,000

Number of jobs in 2010: 272,000

Decline: 250,000

Percentage decrease: 47.8 per cent

#1 Skilled agricultural workers in the wholesale trade industry

Number of jobs in 2008: 119,000

Number of jobs in 2010: 23,000

Decline: 96,000

Percentage decrease: 80.9 per cent

