Italy was down by 0.8% at one point.



Now it’s up by 0.4%

Helping things? A new Wall Street Journal report about how European leaders have begun discussion about permanent fiscal transfers.

If there’s truth to the rumour, it may mean that Europe is further along on the road to a stable solution than we thought.

Here’s Italy coming back.

